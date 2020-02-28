Celebration of life service for Pamela Austin will be held today at 4:00pm in the Chapel of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City, TX.
Funeral service for Benito Cervantes, Jr. will be held today at 11:00am at Carnes Brother Funeral Home in Galveston, TX.
Funeral service for Daniel Cote will be held today at 10:00am at Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Funeral service for George Freeborn, Jr. will be held today at 2:29pm at Forest Park Lawndale.
Funeral service for Emanuel Herron will be held today at 2:00pm at God’s Kingdom and Restoration in Galveston, TX. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery under the direction of Wynn Funeral Home.
Celebration of life service for Harrison Johnson, Jr. will be held today at 1:00pm at St. Luke Baptist Church under the direction of Fields Johnson Funeral Home.
Funeral service for Loucretia Lyon will be held today at 12:00pm at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Funeral service for Pineast Robinson will be held today at 12:00pm at St. John’s Baptist Church in Galveston, TX.
Funeral service for Elnora Woods will be held today at 11:00am at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery under the direction of Fields Johnson Funeral Home.
