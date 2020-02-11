Did Kenneth Paul "Kenny" Edwards Jr. have a little captain in him? That is unclear, but a little parrot head, absolutely. He may have grown older but never up as he steered clear of the hum drum life that many people are willing to accept. Life may have taken its toll as he headed for the poll but he died truly living; and in doing so reminded everyone how great life is and can be.
Kenny was born June 1, 1955 in Houston, Texas. He was the beloved son to K.P. and Tena Edwards from the moment they laid eyes on him until their last breaths on this earth, and a lifetime friend to his older sister Cindy.
On September 18th 1993, Kenny married the love of his life, Suzanne. They had crazy days and crazy ways and got their blue heaven rendezvous when Kenny was able to join Suzanne eternally on Saturday afternoon February 8, 2020. His loving spirit showed as he brought joy to the lives of family and friends. He was cherished as an uncle, revered as a fraternity brother, and valued as an employee. His life was painted with as much color as you would find at mardi gras; putting on a space suit and dragging the infield at the astrodome as a boy, making surprise appearances as Batman, bicycle rides built for two, regular trips to Jazz Fest, vast travels, head chef with many younger sous chefs at the family meals, lover of food and wine, and lots of music and dancing.
Throughout it all Kenny always took the time to enjoy the feeling of the water and sand between his toes as well as the ocean breeze blowing through what little hair he had. Adios and via con dios. Go rest high on the mountain. Your work here is done.
Celebration of life will be in the near future. Remembrances can be made to the Bengal Lancers Alumni Foundation scholarship fund at his Alma Mater, Trinity University in San Antonio.
