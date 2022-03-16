GALVESTON — Sherman Newton McPhee, 79, passed away on March 13, 2022, at The Meridian in Galveston, Texas.
Sherman was born on June 5, 1942 in Washington, D.C. to Harold and Susan McPhee who were originally from Gloucester, Massachusetts. Due to his father’s career, Sherman grew up along the Gulf Coast from Pass Christian, Mississippi to New Orleans, Louisiana to Galveston, Texas where he spent the rest of his life.
Sherman graduated from Ball High School with the Class of 1964 and then attended Baylor University on a basketball scholarship. He left Baylor after the first year and attended Lamar University where he received his Bachelor’s degree. He later attended the University of Houston and received a Master’s degree in psychology. Sherman held jobs with various organizations in Galveston, including Wildlife and Fisheries and the YMCA, before retiring from the Galveston County District Clerk’s office.
Sherman was an athlete, a scholar (especially of history), and an animal lover. He enjoyed riding around Galveston on his bicycle and visiting his animal friends.
He is survived by his brother Ray McPhee (and wife Pat), his nephews Ron McPhee (Rena) and Rolin McPhee (Lisa) and his beloved dogs. The family will be forever grateful to Sherman’s lifelong friends, JoAnn and Bruce Ware, and to his longtime neighbor/friend, David Harrington.
Sherman’s family will receive visitors between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Sunday, March 20, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home in Galveston, Texas.
