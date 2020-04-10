Patsy Ann Johnson Smith, born March 16, 1933 and passed into God’s arms on April 9, 2020. Patsy was a wife to Wilbur Smith who was called home in 2003, mother of 4, grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 20. Most important of all, she was a devout servant of God.
She was born in Meridian, Texas where she lived until she graduated from Meridian High School. She moved to Fort Worth to live with her aunt and uncle while she attended college but went to secretarial school instead. She excelled in her craft as a Legal Secretary and after about 20 years she left that career for a career at NASA where she quickly became a computer expert and a computer programmer working directly with the shuttle astronauts. Patsy is the last of her immediate family.
She is survived by her daughter, Annita McGinnes and husband David, sons; Mike Smith and wife Linda, Randy Smith and wife Sharon, Kevin Smith and wife Kimberly; 10 grandchildren; Chris Boenker and wife Omaira, Miranda Stuckey and husband Steve, Kimberly Boenker, Rhianna Hedrick and husband Cody, Amber Lively and husband Curtis, David Smith and wife Summer, Shaun Smith and wife Nicole, Keven Smith II and wife McKenna, Kayla Garza and husband Matthew and Kyler Smith. She is also survived by dear friends Ronnie and Vicki Stewart and Nancy and Bill Davis and their children Tyson and Sheree Stewart and Brittany and Brandon Gaunt and all their children. She considered them all part of the family. She is also survived by a host of friends and distant relatives.
Honorary Pall Bearers will be Chris Boenker, Kevin Smith II, Brandon Gauntt, Ronnie Stewart, Tyson Stewart, Cody Hedrick, Hunter Davis and Steve Stuckey. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in her name to Dementia Society of America by mail to PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or online at www.DementiaSociety.org/donate.
