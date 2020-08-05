GALVESTON—
Carl E. Kelly, 84, departed this life on Friday, July 31 2020, at UTMB John Sealy Hospital.
Carl Edward Kelly was born on August 8, 1935 in Trinity, TX. His parents moved their family to Galveston where Carl graduated from Central High School. He later enlisted in the U S Army and was honorable discharge. He returned to Galveston and worked as an X-Ray Engineer at John Sealy Hospital until he retired.
Carl has served on the Galveston College Board of Regents for more than twenty-two years. He was also a former chair of the Galveston Park Board of Trustees. He also served on the Texas State Bar Grievance Board as well as the Galveston Historical Foundation Board, the City of Galveston Charter Review Committee, the BPA Housing Development Corporation Board and the 1894 Grand Opera House. At the time of his passing, Carl Kelly was the citizen bailiff for the Galveston County Grand Jury.
Carl leaves behind; sister, Annie Scott; brother, Lawson Kelley; a host of nieces, nephews, friends, colleagues and associates.
A visitation will be held Friday, August 7th from 5-7:00 PM at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. A service celebrating his life will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Moody Memorial Methodist Church with Rev. Williams L. Randall, Jr. officiating. Seating is limited and COVID-19 guidelines of masks and social distancing is required.
See complete obit and send condolence at www.fieldsjohnson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.