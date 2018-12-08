John Parker Moore, 40, of Alvin, TX, passed away Friday, December 7, 2018. John was born February 4, 1978, to John Louis Moore and Traci Mullins in San Antonio, Texas. He worked in construction and will be remembered as a loving son, father, and brother.
John leaves behind to cherish his memory his mother Traci Mullins; father John Louis Moore; grandmother Patricia Ann Mullins; daughter Savannah Moore; sisters Mary Ann Barth and Marla Mae Moore; and brother Rex Moore and wife Kelly.
A celebration of his life will be held, 12:00 pm, Thursday, December 13, 2018, at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson, TX.
