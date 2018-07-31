Richard Earl Moore, 76, of San Leon, passed away July 29, 2018 at his home.
Funeral services will be held 7:00 p.m., Thursday, August 2, 2018 with a visitation from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Graveside Services will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 3, 2018 at San Leon Cemetery.
Richard Moore was born March 30, 1942 in Rosebud, Texas. He was a graduate of Dickinson High School class of 1961 and a retired Commercial Fisherman.
He is preceded in death by parents, Ray and Rene Moore; brothers, Otha Ray Moore, Jack Moore and Clyde Moore and sister, Dorothy Nicholson.
Survivors include his loving wife, Welanda Moore; daughters, Cindy Longoria and Wendy Pucek and husband Ronnie; son, Brad Speight and wife Scharmeese; 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; brother, Wayne Moore and wife Charlotte; sister, Gloria White and husband Bill and numerous nieces and nephews.
