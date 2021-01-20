Lola Bell Johnson

GALVESTON — Lola B. Johnson, 89, received her reward of eternal rest on January 14, 2021, at Gambles Personal Care Home.
The Johnson family will celebrate her life on Friday, January 22, 2020, with a visitation beginning at 9 AM followed by a life celebration service at 11:00 AM at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. CDC guideline of masks and social distancing is required
She leaves memories of her life with her, son, Otis Johnson (Alicia)’; daughter, Cherry Preston; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; brother, nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.
See full obit and share words of condolences at: www.fieldsjohnson.com
