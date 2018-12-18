Jim Ray Silvers (81) of Texas City, Texas, died peacefully on the morning of Friday, December 14, 2018. He was born in Lufkin, Texas on December 4, 1937 to Vercie and Raymond Silvers.
Jim proudly served in the United States Army. A longtime resident of Texas City, Jim was employed by Sterling Chemical Plant.
Jim lived a wonderful life, he loved riding his Harley and spending time with friends and taking rides with his best friend, his dog, Buddha. He had very much the green thumb and loved unique plants and flowers; his backyard was beautiful always and enjoyed many crawfish boil there. He was also a vintage firearm enthusiast. Jim was very straightforward and you always knew where you stood with him. He was a very good hearted man but strong in his beliefs.
Jim is preceded in death by his mother Vercie Silvers (Smith) and father Raymond Silvers; brother, Joe K. Silvers. He is survived by his favorite and only daughter, Kathleen Wallace and her husband Mark of Texas City Texas; sister, Brenda Collins and husband Edward of Longview, Texas; two nieces Kellye Skipper and husband Scott, and Tina Stewart and fiancé Mike, and his pride and joy, two grandchildren, Matthew Montegut and Joseph Bowen.
There will be a memorial/gathering of family and friends for Jim at Cruiser’s Ice House after the Holidays.
