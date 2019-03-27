Jack Russell Frisbey, age 95, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and longtime resident of Dickinson TX, went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ, Saturday morning March 23, 2019.
Jack is preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, June, and by their beloved son Michael.
Jack was born on October 16, 1923, in Des Moines, Iowa to Olge “Jack” Joshua Frisbey and Nora Freel Frisbey. Upon coming of age Jack joined the Army Air Corps and served in World War II. He further served his country as an Air Force Reconnaissance Aerial Photographer during the Korean War, where he flew 35 combat missions across enemy lines, and received honors with a medal of commendation from the U.S. Air Force. In between combat missions he was stationed in Japan, and served as a missionary and evangelist. After his time in the military, Jack was called into the ministry to become a pastor. He graduated from Oklahoma Baptist University and then went to Southwestern Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas. Along with his work as a pastor he was also a Texas public servant for nearly 20 years.
In addition to Jack’s life of service to God and country, he loved to talk with family and friends, and always wowed us with his amazing memory for dates, historical events, and old song lyrics. He enjoyed flying aircraft outside of the military and continued to take photographs and develop his own film. He was also a strong swimmer, and talented musician, singing and playing the clarinet. He enjoyed his independence and spent time taking long drives with his late wife, June, visiting their children and grandchildren, and spent many summers enjoying the beauty of the mountains from his home in Wyoming.
Jack is survived by his children, Jack and wife Alexis Frisbey, Melissa Crawford, and David and his wife Randy Frisbey; grandchildren, Josh Frisbey, April Crawford and husband, Kelby Roberts; David and his wife, Nicole Frisbey; Rachael and her husband, Daryl Godfrey; Megan and husband, Benjamin Nicholson; Michelle Frisbey, Jay Frisbey, and Brett Frisbey; and by many beloved great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life for Jack Russell Frisbey will begin with a viewing held from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday March 29, 2019 at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Fwy in Texas City, Texas. This is followed by funeral services held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the same location. A graveside service will immediately follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock Texas, and a reception will be held at First Baptist Church of Algoa located at 18006 Orange Street Alvin Texas, directly after the graveside service.
