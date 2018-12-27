Jesusa Garcia DePaz was born on July 10, 1948 in the small town of Brackettville, Texas. She was the third of four very close-knit sisters born to Eustacio and Estella Garcia.
She was known to her family and friends by many different, endearing names of which most origins were unknown and remain so to this day. No matter by which name you knew her, Susie, B, Sister, Beekin, Tia, Nina and her most cherished name to be called, Mother; she was happy just so long as you called her.
There isn’t a doubt that God chooses special people to parent His most special children. This held true especially in her love and care for her daughter, Natalie. She lived for her and there was never anything Natalie ever wanted for or needed. She realized, early on, that she was blessed to be chosen to be her “Muyer” as Natalie says it. Even in preparing to meet “my Jesus,” as she was referring to Him in her final days, her concerns were for her daughter.
She is survived by and will be missed by her devoted husband of 30 years, Manuel De Paz; her loving daughter, Natalie, that brought such purpose and joy to her life; her sister and lifelong best friend, Dolores Vasquez (Alex, Sr.); numerous nieces and nephews who were blessed to count on her as their “second mom” along with many cousins, in-laws and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eustacio and Estella Garcia; her angel daughter, Samantha; and her sisters Ramona Falcon and Patsy Flores. She spoke joyfully of the day to come when they would welcome her “Home” with open arms. Her family takes solace in knowing they are now rejoicing together again.
Visitation will be held on December 31, 2018 beginning at 11:30 and the service will be at 12:30 at Forest Park East Funeral Home, 21620 Gulf Fwy., Webster, TX. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery. The family will host a Memorial Service on Friday, December 28th at 4 p.m. at 3102 Sea Channel Drive, Seabrook, Texas, 77586.
