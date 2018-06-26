Sarah Lee Boyd, 80, went home to be with Lord on June 24, 2018, at Total Patient Care in Webster, TX surrounded by her loving family.
A visitation will be held beginning at 10 a.m. followed by a service celebrating her life at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 28, 2018 at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, Elder Robert E. Woodard III officiating. Burial will take place in Mercer, TN.
Sarah leaves precious memories with her sons, Curtis Mason (Bertha), Charles J. Hill (Marilyn), Carlos Hill (Dorothy), and Pierre Hill; sisters, Dorothy Curtisum, Mildred Banks, and Etta B. Hale; brother, Walter Taylor; seven grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Special thanks to Total Patient Care, Donnie and Sharon Chatman.
Send online condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.