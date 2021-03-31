TEXAS CITY — Edna Mae Reynolds passed away on March 23, 2021 in Texas City Texas at the age of 89. She was born on March 1, 1932 to Edward Joseph and Anne E. Bullacher of Galveston, TX.
Edna is survived by her husband George (who she was married to for 64 years); daughters Sharon Reynolds and Leanna Jackson and her husband Travis, grandson Richard and wife Liz Westmoreland, grandson Daniel Jackson and partner Ashley Hemphill, and granddaughter Sarah Trevino and husband Alec; nephews Tom and Edward Hunter, and Douglas Russell. She is also survived by 3 great grandchildren, Serina Jackson, Oceannah Jackson and Rylee Hemphill.
A private burial was held on Saturday, March 27, 2021.
Donations in her memory may be made to the organization of your choice.
