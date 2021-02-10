HITCHCOCK — Ms. Debra Ann Smith, 57, passed away Monday, February 1, 2021. Ms. Smith was born June 5, 1963, in Galveston, Texas. A funeral service for Ms. Smith will be held Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church in Hitchcock, with a visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man charged in fatal 2019 League City crash indicted for manslaughter
- Two people shot, killed in west county; sheriff investigating
- US is headed toward 'The Big Lie' with new administration
- Mike Evans responds to city of Galveston proclaiming Wednesday Mike Evans Day
- Veteran 'Killing Fields' investigator retires in search of some goodness
- Galveston police department captain charged with assault
- I-45 widening project reaches Texas City's Holland Road overpass this weekend
- Accounts differ widely in case against Galveston police captain
- Galveston man charged with manslaughter in fatal May crash
- Men killed in west county shooting identified
Collections
Commented
- Galveston County Republicans soul-searching after events of Jan. 6 (112)
- The conservative evolution of America continues (85)
- US is headed toward 'The Big Lie' with new administration (82)
- Trump's speech didn't meet incitement standard, Weber says (80)
- ‘Madame Vice President’ has a nice ring to it (68)
- True Republicans need to take their party back (65)
- I knew all along that this would happen (56)
- Commentary: Biden's energy decisions undermine US, benefit China (53)
- Rep. Weber should resign for supporting Trump's coup (51)
- Galveston County declares itself a Second Amendment sanctuary (50)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.