Elizabeth Eaglin Figgins
Elizabeth Eaglin Figgins, passed away on August 7, 2018 at her residence surrounded by her family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Wynn Funeral Home (409)6211677.
Donald R. Kinnee
Donald R. Kinnee, age 69, passed away Saturday, August 11, 2018 at Jennie Sealy Hospital. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
James D. Lea
James D. Lea passed away on August 11, 2018 in Houston, Texas. Services are pending and in the care of Carnes Funeral Home - Texas City.
Manuel (Meme) Garcia Martinez
TEXAS CITY—Manuel (Meme) Garcia Martinez 76 of Texas City passed away Wednesday August 9, 2018 at Mainland Hospital in Texas City. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston
