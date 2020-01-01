Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing this afternoon. High 63F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low around 60F. ESE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.