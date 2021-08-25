Wilferd Alexander

GALVESTON — Wilfred Alexander, Jr., 63, departed this early this life on August 17, 2021, at UTMB Hospital in Galveston, TX. He was born May 5, 1958, and was raised in Lafayette, Louisiana. Wilfred was a member of West Point Baptist Church several years until he was unable to attend.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wilferd, Sr., maternal and paternal grandparents, two aunts, five uncles, mother of his children, Gertrude.
He leaves cherished memories with his mother, Anna; two sons: Travis (Olympia), Wilfred J., six sisters; Marie (Willis), Melinda (Johnny), Rose, Debra (Willis), Shirley, and Christina; brothers; Robert (Tonya), Joseph, Joseph C., Carol; 8 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
There will be a visitation at 10AM, followed a service celebrating his life at 11:00 AM, on Friday, August 27, 2021, at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary, with Rev. Kevin Tillmon officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. Go to www.fieldsjohnsonfh.com for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Mr. Norris D. Burkley II at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary who will fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
