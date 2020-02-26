HITCHCOCK—
Mrs. Sherri Ann Williams passed peacefully into Heaven Saturday evening, February 22, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.
Sherri was born September 4, 1941 in Albuquerque, NM but made her way to Lubbock, where she graduated with a nursing degree. She immediately moved to California where she practiced nursing before retiring after 45 years and moved to Hitchcock. Sherri was a strong Baptist who loved the Lord and looked forward to Sunday school and church every week. She never met a stranger and loved socializing with everyone and especially enjoyed playing cards. She was a wonderful sister, aunt and grandmother who will be greatly missed.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Earl Williams; father and mother, Ed and Glennie Bullard; brothers, Gary and Don Bullard; sisters, Helen Norwood, Norma Spain; nephews, Joel Spain and David Bullard.
Survivors include her brother, George Bullard; sister, Stella Pritchett and husband, James; sister-in-law, Lola Beth Bullard; grandson, Austin Williams; daughter-in-law, Lori Williams Wisner and husband Joe; nephews, Jimmy (Lee Ann), Kenny (Sheryl), Roger (Toni) Pritchett, Denny (Patti), Randy Bullard, Jerry Norwood, Keith (Pilar), Larry (Sue) Bullard, Shawn Spain, Gordon (Luisa), Rex (Carla), Kim (Anna) Bullard; nieces, Janis Garrett, Betty (Domingo) Martinez, Lacrecia (Shane) Grubb, Brenda (Roy) Threadgill, Tammy (Jay) Saldana, Tracie (Shannon) Norwood; numerous great nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life service following at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at First Baptist Church Hitchcock, 6601 FM 2004, Hitchcock, TX. A cremation was performed under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
