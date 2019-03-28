May 28, 1956 to March 22, 2019
Larry Wayne Bimage Expired Friday March 22, 2019.
Visitation will be held Saturday March 30, 2019 from 10:00-10:55 a.m., Funeral Services at 11:00 a.m., both services will be held at Greater New Hope Baptist Church, 1725 Hwy 3, Dickinson, Texas with Rev. William H. King, III, Officiating. Interment: Forest Park East Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Troy B. Smith Professional Services, 9013 Scott St., Houston, Texas 77051. (713) 734-8769.
