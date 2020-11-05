LA MARQUE —
Nelda Ann Proctor, age 83, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Nelda was born March 6, 1937 in Panola County, Texas. Nelda had a zest for life, made friends wherever she went and never met a stranger. To know her was to love her, and so many people did. The amount of love she spread was immeasurable as anyone who knew her knows.
Nelda, or MeMa as she was affectionately called, enjoyed spending time and spreading love to her grandchildren. You could also find Nelda looking for treasures with her sister and close friends at local estate sales, cheering for the Rockets or taking a trip to the casinos and winning at video poker. After raising her children in Galveston, Nelda and her husband Ray started a travel business, American Heritage Tours, designed to provide leisure travel to retirees in the Galveston area, which they ran for 17 years. Many friends and memories were born from this venture. After losing the love of her life nine years to the day, Nelda was successful building a new life with her family and friends and continued to spread love wherever she went.
Nelda was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Raphael Ray Proctor, Jr and daughter Kim Pitts. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Raphael Ray Proctor, III and Carol Proctor, daughter and son-in-law Terry and Henry Clarkson, son and daughter-in law, Bill and Annette Proctor. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Liberty and Alan Gonzales, Taylor and Tyler Moore, Paige and Alan Hamilton, Raphael Ray Proctor, IV, Karlie and Reagan Uhl, Addie and Conner Lovejoy, Sam Proctor, Myka Proctor, Rayne Clarkson, Cody Proctor, Amy Liveoak, Amanda and Devon Brown, Danielle Pitts; great grandchildren: Isabella and Mateo Gonzales; Ryder Brown; Henry Moore; family members Arch and Doreen Hester, Arch Hester, Jr. and son Stephen Hester; Elaine and Bobby Gondesen, Kelli Gondesen and Diane Boyer; Judy Sanders, Cassie and Raymond Williams and son Waylon Williams, and Barry Proctor; and many special friends including Margaret Oberndorfer, Doris Peterson, Mike and Debbie Cothern, Theresa and IQ Quevedo.
Due to Covid precautions, a private family service will be held on November 7, 2020, at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery where she will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband Ray. For those wishing to remember Nelda, a donation in her name can be made to The National MS Society of Texas or MD Anderson Cancer Center. The Rev. John Humphreys will be officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of the James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque.
The family would like to offer sincere thanks to the numerous doctors and nurses at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston, Texas who provided care, love, and support to our family throughout her journey.
