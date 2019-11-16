January 28, 1938 – November 10, 2019
Patricia “Patsy” Starnes, 81, passed on November 10, 2019, at her home in San Antonio, Texas with her family by her side.
Her Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, November 20th at Porter Loring Mortuary North beginning at 12:00 p.m., followed by a service and interment at Fort Sam Houston. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, November 19th at Porter Loring Mortuary North from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Patsy was born on January 28, 1938, in Galveston, Texas to Margarita and Amos Perez. She was one of twenty-one children. She married Donald Starnes on November 25, 1960. Together they raised seven children and were blessed with seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Patsy was an active member of her community, regardless of where she and Don lived and moved to over the years. She was very involved in the Daughters of the Nile as well as the Laredo Women’s City Club.
Her presence will be greatly missed. She always had a smile and kind word for anyone she crossed paths with.
She is survived by her husband, Don; their children, David, Robert, James, Donna, and Lisa as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
You are invited to sign the Guestbook at: www.porterloring.com
Arrangements with Porter Loring Mortuary North, 2102 North Loop 1604 East, San Antonio, TX 78232 – (210) 495-8221
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.