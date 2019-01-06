Mary Vela
GALVESTON— Mary Vela, age 89, passed away at her residence on Saturday, January 5, 2019. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
James Martin Lee
James Martin Lee, 73, passed away Tuesday, January 1, 2019. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900
Adelaido Campos
GALVESTON— Adelaido Campos, age 72, passed away Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at UTMB Hospital. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
Abelia Alaniz Salinas-Guillen
Abelia Alaniz Salinas-Guillen, 68, of Texas City, Texas passed away on Saturday, January 5, 2019. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. www.carnesfuneralhome.com 409-986-9900.
