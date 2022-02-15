EARLY, TX — Shirley Ann Touchstone, age 88, of Early, passed from this life on Monday, February 14, 2022, at Care Inc. in Early, Texas.
She was born September 8, 1938, in Early, the daughter of Bryan and Mary Harris. She was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings. She is survived by her son, Bryan Touchstone of Early, Texas, a granddaughter, Kathryn Touchstone of Fort Worth, Texas, a brother, W. T. Harris of Early, Texas, and a sister, Muriel Lamkin and husband Ken, of Early, Texas.
Shirley lived in Texas City/La Marque for 44 years and worked at Union Carbide for 32 years. She was very active in her community working with the Chamber of Commerce, an active member of the American Business Women's Association, and her church, First Baptist Church of La Marque. She loved her La Marque Cougars and seldom missed a game, catching every playoff and championship and had the same season ticket for 44 years.
Shirley also had a green thumb and was known for her beautiful yard and prolific roses.
She graduated from Early High School and later worked as a secretary for many years in the Texas City/La Marque area retiring in 2002 moving to Georgetown and later back to Early. She was a member of the Salt Creek Baptist Church. She was a prolific gardener and loved to grow beautiful roses.
Graveside services will be held at 11:30 am Thursday, February 17, at the Salt Creek Cemetery with Bro. Jimmy Mize officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Heritage Funeral Home, Davis-Morris Chapel, Brownwood. Visitation will be held on Wednesday evening from 6-8 PM at the funeral home.
Services entrusted to the care of Heritage Funeral Home, Davis-Morris Chapel. Friends and family are encouraged to view the online memorial at www.heritagefuneralhometx.com.
