Jeanette E. Cernosek

GALVESTON — Jeanette Cernosek passed away on Jan. 24, 2022 in Galveston, TX, where she lived all of her adult life. She was born Nov. 5, 1939 in Holman, TX, raised on a farm, and was always proud to be a “country girl.”
Jeanette graduated from La Grange High School in 1957, and followed her sisters before her to Galveston where she worked at American National Insurance Company for 60 years. For the last 20 years of her career, she held the key position of Assistant Secretary for ANICO and many of its subsidiaries.
After retirement, one of the activities Jeanette enjoyed was participating in the Citizens Police Academy. She was a life-long lover of animals, a faithful Catholic and member of Holy Family Parish in Galveston.
Passing before Jeanette were her parents Mr. and Mrs. George V. Cernosek; sisters Alma Cernosek and Lillian Feliz; brother George B. Cernosek and niece Margo Feliz. She is survived by sisters Dorothy Allen and Bernice McCollum; brothers-in-law Fred Feliz and William McCollum; nieces Melisa McCollum Micheletti, Myra McCollum, Kathleen Allen Hector (husband Glenn, son Will, daughter Lily); nephews George Feliz (wife Mary, sons Jim, Michael); and Mark Allen.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 2:00 P.M., with visitation beginning at 1:00 P.M., under the direction of J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, 2128 Broadway, Galveston, TX, 77550, with Deacon Robert Standridge officiating. Jeanette will return to her beloved hometown “in the country” for interment at Holman Parish Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Galveston Island Humane Society, 6814 Broadway, Galveston, TX, 77554, or to the charity of one’s choice.
