Doris Carmignani McKenzie Henkhaus passed away peacefully Friday, July 27, 2018 at Brookdale Senior Living in San Marcos, TX at the age of 92.
Born June 25, 1926 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Galveston, she grew up on the corner of 8th and Broadway above her parents’ grocery store and lived most of her life on the island. She was proud of her Italian heritage. She attended Galveston ISD schools and Texas Women’s University, earning a BA in music. Returning to Galveston, Doris began teaching elementary school at Goliad where she met her future husband, Bedford, the Principal. The duo shared a love of singing, performing at weddings and events. She taught 5th grade at Island Elementary for many years, sharing her love and creativity with her students. In her forties, Doris returned to school at the UH main campus for certification to teach ailing children at UTMB and Shriners Burns Hospital. After retiring, she and Bedford enjoyed traveling the world. Doris was always an artist. Her creativity and exceptional energy were abundant in everything she did, from painting and crafts, to cooking, to decorating Christmas trees! Many of her paintings remain in the homes of friends and patrons. She was a member and past president of the Galveston Art League. Doris enjoyed her life as a wife, mother, teacher, artist and companion to her many family and friends.
After Bedford’s passing, Doris remarried, recently-widowed Driscoll Henkhaus from Louisiana. They met at an Aggie/TWU college-sponsored dance years before and reconnected through mutual friends 50 years later. Married for almost 20 years, they loved travelling and socializing. In December of 2017, Doris moved from her beloved island to San Marcos to be close to family and away from hurricanes.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Corinto and Teresa (DePuglio) Carmignani, brother Amadeo and sister Anna Marie Carmignani (Tina). Also, preceding Doris was her husband of 46 years, Bedford McKenzie and her husband, Driscoll Henkhaus, along with stepdaughter, Mary Jane Henkhaus.
She is survived by her children, Mike (Phyllis) McKenzie of Santa Fe, TX and Robert (Debbie) McKenzie of San Marcos, TX; stepchildren Martha Houghton (Kevin) of Spring and Jimmy Henkhaus of St. Tammany Parish, LA; her loving grandchildren Cindy, Chris, Emmanuel, Marion, Michael, Nina Joy, Anna Marie and John Gabriel; along with numerous step grandchildren and great grandchildren she dearly loved. Also surviving are numerous cousins still living on the island.
There will be a memorial service at The Meridian, 2228 Seawall Blvd., Galveston on Saturday, August 4 at 3:00 p.m., with Reverend Ray Pinard officiating.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Doris’ page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
