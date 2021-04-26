Mary Mae (Mae Mae) Gayden, 97, departed this earthly life on April 20, 2021, at UTMB Hospital.
Born in Rayne, Louisiana, Mae Mae was the youngest child born to Israel and Marguerite Guidry. She was educated at the Acadia Parish Training School in Rayne. Mae Mae completed her GED in 1966 at Ball High's Night School and received her Nurse Assistant certification from Galveston College in May 1977. She worked in the kitchen at Gaido's Restaurant and at Ball High School in the cafeteria doing food prep before starting work at St. Mary's Hospital as a Nurse's Aide. She would remain employed at St. Mary's Hospital until January 1991 when she retired.
She enters into the gates where she joins those who preceded her in death: her parents, Israel and Marguerite Guidry; her late husbands, Wallace Guidry, Sr., Terry James Fields, and Joseph Gayden; her children, Wallace Guidry, Jr., Willie "Pookie" Guidry, Terrie Jean Johnson, and Kenneth Fields; and her siblings, Earl Guidry, Dallas Guidry, Alice Young, Ernest Guidry, Alicia Jacobs, Israel Guidry Jr., and Jean Forrest Guidry.
Left to cherish precious memories and life lessons are: her three children, Helen Dupre-Barnett, Marcellea Gray, and Wilfred Fields, Sr.; daughters-in-law Rita Guidry, Carol Guidry, and Cynthia Fields; one brother Alton Guidry, Sr.; two sister-in-laws Lillian Waruingi Guidry and Corean Gayden Harris; two brother-in-laws Richard Gayden and Willie Gayden; 17 grandchildren; and a host of (great) grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other loved ones.
On Thursday, April 29th, the visitation will be held at 8:00 am; the rosary at 9:30 am; and the funeral mass at 10:00 am at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. A repast will be held immediately following the mass at Old Central Cultural Center. The burial will occur Friday, April 30th at Houston National Cemetery on Veterans Memorial Drive.
