GALVESTON—Mary Jane Rogers, age 95, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 at Gulf Health Care Nursing Center. She was born in Galveston, Texas on October 31, 1923 and graduated from Galveston Ball High School in 1941. After graduation, she attended the Draghan's Business College and worked at Camp Wallace in Hitchcock during World War II. After the war, she went to work at UTMB as Assistant to the President for Dr. Chauncey Leake. During her UTMB career, she worked under four UTMB Presidents prior to her retirement. Shortly after beginning her career with UTMB, she met the love of her life, Gale, marrying him on November 9, 1957. She was an active and lifelong member of First Lutheran Church and enjoyed spending time with Gale at the Galveston Country Club and playing bridge. During her life she was active in many organizations, including the Galveston Junior League and volunteering for the Galveston Chamber of Commerce. Her greatest passions were dancing with Gale and spending time with her family.
Mary Jane is survived by her husband of 62 years, Gale; children, Douglas Rogers and wife Marcie, Jane Jordan, and Garry Rogers and wife Maurissa; grandchildren, Brandon and wife Vanessa, Cassie, Katelyn, Jessica, Shannon and Steven; great-granddaughter Isabel. She is also survived by her younger sister Sandi Boehner.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, with Reverend Richard Rhoades officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Lutheran Church, 2415 Winnie Street, Galveston, Texas 77550, Alzheimer’s Association Houston & Southwest Chapter, C/O Team Mary Jane, 6055 South Loop East, Houston, TX 77087, (www.alz.org and type in Team Mary Jane) or to the charity of one’s choice.
The family wishes to express a special thanks to Texas Home Health Hospice, especially Dana Sossaman, for their kindness and care during this difficult time. The family would also like to thank the staff of Gulf Health Care Nursing Home for taking care of Mom during the last years of her life.
