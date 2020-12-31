TEXAS CITY —
Gilbert Garcia passed away on December 21st, 2020, at HCA Mainland Hospital in La Marque, Texas. He was born September 1, 1943, in Wharton, TX. He worked in construction and as a general contractor for many years in Galveston. He enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his family.
He is survived by loving wife of 56 years, Mary Louise Garcia; daughters, Cindy Garcia and Jessica Sloan; brother, George(Debbie) Garcia; sisters, Janie(Mike) Morales, Mary Hobby, Teresa(Ramiro) Garcia, Dee Dee(Jorge) Trejo; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and several beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
Per Gilbert’s wishes, he will be cremated. Memorial services to be announced at a later date.
