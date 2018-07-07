GALVESTON—
Ramon Del Bosque, Jr. age 55 of Galveston passed peacefully into eternal rest Wednesday, July 4, 2018 at his residence in Galveston. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 8, 2018 at St. Patrick Catholic Church from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., with a Rosary to be held at 6:30 P.M., with Deacon John Carrillo officiating. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 A.M. Monday, July 9, 2018 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, with Father Jude Ezuma officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
Born January 9, 1963 in Galveston, Texas to Ramon Del Bosque, Sr. and Maria Elisa Salinas Del Bosque, Ramon was a member of the Ball High School class of 1981. He was a graduate of TSTI where he received an Associate degree in Butchering. He was a plumber by trade and served a 5 year apprentice to obtain his license. Ramon was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan, a great son and uncle to his nieces and nephews. He loved to cook and because he was such a family man the time spent with family was cherished. He was a faithful Catholic and devoted member of the ACTS Community. He loved to fish and as a young man he worked on the Galveston Party Boats where he obtained a love for the water. He enjoyed 70’s music and reminiscing about the many good friends and family he had been blessed with in his life. He will be missed but never forgotten.
Survivors include his parents, Mr. & Mrs. Ramon and Maria Elisa Del Bosque, Sr. of Galveston; sisters, Elva Alicia Ayala (Raul) of Dickinson and Veronica Gonzales (Jesse) of Texas City; brothers, Raul Del Bosque (Anna) of Galveston, Ricardo Del Bosque (Susie) of Texas City and Rene Alberto Del Bosque (Cynthia) of Texas City; close aunt, Gracie Salinas of Galveston; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, other aunts, uncles, other relatives and many friends.
Pallbearers will be Rene Del Bosque, Justin Del Bosque, Jonathan Ayala, Joshua Del Bosque, Gabriel Barron and Alejandro Ayala. Honorary pallbearers are Raul Del Bosque, Ricardo Del Bosque, Rene Del Bosque, Joseph Limones, Raul Ayala and Jesse Gonzales.
In lieu of flowers, Ramon requested that memorial contributions be made to St. Vincent’s House, Catholic Charities or Our Daily Bread for those in need.
The family would like to thank Ramon’s sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws for their guidance, comfort and support. They would also like to extend their thanks to the doctors and nurses of Mainland Medical Center 3rd Floor and Harbour Hospice and for all those who came from near and far to visit and comfort Ramon in this time of his passing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.