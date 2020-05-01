July 7, 1962 - April 18, 2020
Resident of Hitchcock, TX. Graduated Ball High School, Galveston ISD, Class of 1980. Registered Nurse, BS, MS, PhD. Served as Nursing Assistant Administrator, served in U.S. Army Major in Texas National Guard.
She leaves priceless memories with her husband Moses D. Brown, 2 children - Jacqueline Annette and Arthur James Mitchell. 4 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, mother Ruby Amerson-Hill, Brother Rev. James O. Gaines Sr., 2 sister's Deborah Williams and Tonya Hill Rose. Best friend Marian Lynn Smith and other relatives and friends.
