LEAGUE CITY — George Stevens Williams, a resident of League City, passed away December 26th, 2021 just one week short of his 94th birthday. George was born in Houston, TX on January 2, 1928. The youngest son of James & Effie Williams, George was a lifelong Houston area resident and a stalwart community influencer in League City since 1953.
He served his country in 1945, as he enlisted in the US Maritime Academy becoming a Merchant Marine where he served at the end of WW II until 1948. Immediately following his Honorable Discharge, he married his sweetheart Betty Sue Williams and together, they started a family of 5 children. He began his professional baseball career (from 1951-1953) in which he completed regionally on both semi-pro and professional clubs and later coached organized Youth All-Star teams in the local area.
His professional career in the construction industry spanned over 50 years highlighted by the founding of Baybrook Building Company where along with his two sons Darrell and David, he was responsible for extensive commercial and residential projects throughout the South Houston and Galveston County area. George's civic minded interest was fulfilled as he was also an elected City Councilman in League City serving from 1964 - 1972, during which time he oversaw significant growth in the community, its services and its reputation.
George is preceded in death by his wife of 42 years Betty Sue Williams, and the recent loss of his middle daughter Cheryl Ann Williams Gregory, he is survived by his daughter Georgia Stoody and her husband Andy, Cheryl's husband Keith Gregory, sons Darrell Williams, David Williams and his wife Sherry, and daughter Robin Anderson and her husband Kimball, along with an impressive array of 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.
A lifelong avid fisherman, George was also known for his tremendous sense of good humor. George's family will hold a service of remembrance at the Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, TX on January 17th at 2pm. They ask that in lieu of flowers, you donate to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) in his name: George Stevens Williams - Jan 2, 1928 - Dec 26, 2021.
