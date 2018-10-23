SANTA FE—Mrs. Carole Marie Kiefer passed from this life Tuesday morning, October 23, 2018, in Webster.
Born January 10, 1949 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Mrs. Kiefer had been a resident of Santa Fe since 1988, previously of Waco and Philadelphia. She enjoyed sewing, computer games and reading, but nothing gave her more joy than supporting her grandchildren in dance and theater.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Woodrow and Marie Katherine (Petri) Townsend; husband, Frederick Kiefer; sister, Deborah Townsend.
Survivors include her sons, Charles Pevehouse and husband, Johnathan of Georgtown, Thomas Tasey of San Diego; daughter, Patricia Birkmeyer and husband, Ejay of Santa Fe; grandchildren, Kirsten Birkmeyer, Hayley Birkmeyer and Sarah Birkmeyer.
Visitation with the family will be from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501, followed by a memorial service at 3:00 p.m. with Reverend John Kappe officiating.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Caroles’s name to Santa Fe Strong, c/o Texas First Bank, Post Office Box 608, Santa Fe, Texas 77510. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.