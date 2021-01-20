Judge David Garner

LEAGUE CITY — David Edward Garner, of League City, passed away at his home on Monday, January 18, 2021 at the age of 71. He was born on September 26, 1949 in Galveston, Texas to Charles and Marie Garner.
First and foremost, David took pride in being a loving husband, father, Papa, brother, and friend. The honor of his professional career was presiding over the 10th Judicial District Court of Texas for 20 years before transitioning to a role as a Senior District Court Judge for the following 8 years. David was an extremely active member of Saint Mary of the Expectation Catholic Church in League City for the last 45 years. David’s Catholic faith was strong and he loved his parish and parish family. Beyond his family, career, and faith, David was a passionate University of Texas Longhorn, where he received his undergraduate degree in 1971.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marie and Charles Garner, Sr.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Linda, daughter Shannon McClellen and husband Ryan, sons Jason Garner and wife April, Daniel Garner and wife Jodi, sisters Margaret Mirabel and husband Blas, Katharine Vanya and husband Steven, Natalie Sanders and husband Mike, brothers Charles Garner, Jr., and Nathan Garner and grandchildren Jack, Gage, Nolan, Parker, and Clara and many other loving family and friends.
A Rosary will be held on Friday, January 22nd at 9:45am at St. Mary Catholic Church, 1612 East Walker, League City, Texas 77573. A Mass will immediately follow on Friday at 10:00 am with Father John Rooney presiding.
In lieu of flowers, you may send memorials to St. Mary Catholic Church, 1612 East Walker, League City, Texas 77573.
Due to COVID 19, the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston requires all visitors to wear a mask and maintain a social distance from attendees. Maximum occupancy is 325 guests. Upon entering the Church, attendees will be kindly asked to enter the church and be seated. Please maintain a social distance during the processional, recessional and while seated in the church. Your assistance during this difficult time is greatly appreciated. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding.
If you are unable to attend and would like to view the ceremony online, please visit the Facebook page of St. Mary of the Expectation Catholic Church.
