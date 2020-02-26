Emanuel Tyrone Herron (Rock) was born on March 15, 1945 in St Louis Mo. to the union of Elnora Seals and James A. G. Herron, Sr. The family moved to Galveston where Emanuel attended Carver Elementary School, Central High School and was counted with the class of 1964.
Emanuel was a master Artist in wood carvings and specialized in making walking canes and staffs that can be seen in the African American Museum and throughout the Galveston area.
Emanuel entered into eternal rest on February 23, 2020, at UTMB surrounded by his wife, children, family and friends.
Emanuel leaves precious memories with: his devoted and beloved wife, Elder Elona Stinson Herron, children, Taryn Williams (Kent), LeLeisa Collins, Leetwa Mahoney, Emanuel Miller, Jaema Stinson, Tyszhe U’el Herron and Marcus Jacobs (Sharekia), sisters, Laverne Johnson (Robert), Pamela Fisher, Yvette Kelly, and Elena Bradford (Michael), grand and great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
The viewing will be held from 5pm to 7pm followed by the wake that will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 from 7 pm to 8 pm at Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd Street, Galveston. The funeral will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2 pm at God’s Kingdom and Restoration 4628 Avenue Q, Galveston. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
