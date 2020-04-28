September 9, 1974 - April 21, 2020
On April 21, 2020, Loranzo “Junior” Salinas passed away at the age of 45. Junior was born on September 9, 1974 to Loranzo Salinas, Sr and Mary Molina Prada in Freeport, Texas. He was raised in Galveston, Texas until the 5th grade when his family relocated to Port Bolivar, Texas. Junior graduated from High Island High School in 1993. Soon after, he started his career in the oil field. Junior worked for a short term at Tesoro Coastwide then began a 20 year career as a crane operator with Halliburton Energy Services.
Junior will always be remembered for his big, contagious smile and genuine loving heart. He was a hard working family man that did whatever it took to make sure his family was well cared for. Junior’s favorite moments were when he found himself surrounded by family and friends. Junior was a huge sports fanatic. He loved cheering for his Dallas Cowboys but his biggest sports hero was his daughter, Loran.
He is survived by his loving parents Luis Alfredo and Mary Prada; three beautiful daughters, Alyssa Duenes, Jasmine Duenes-Duran (Jade) and Loran Salinas; His precious granddaughter, Adalyn Hernandez; brothers Stephen Salinas (Anna); Luis Prada, Jr; Chris Prada (Sasha); Sister in law Rosy Prada; Brother in law Ricardo Martinez (Cheryl); Godchildren Kristina Salinas, Emily Prada, Tre Martinez, Kora Molina, Joseph Martinez and Audrey Ivey; former mother in law Argelia Martinez; best friends and life companions Adriana “Ana” and Eloy Reyna, Jr.; and his “Best Bud for life and ever” Adrian Reyna, as well as numerous beloved nieces, nephews and loving family members.
Junior is preceded in death by his father, Loranzo Salinas, Sr.; maternal grandparents John and Consuelo Molina; paternal grandparents Eloy and Lenora Salinas; father in law Richard Martinez and numerous aunts and uncles.
A memorial service for Junior has been postponed at this time, due to social distancing restrictions, but will be held at a later date.
