Lizzie Mae Sparks, 93, went home to be the Lord on Monday, August 24, 2020, at Cornerstone Hospital of Clear Lake.
She was born April 24, 1927, to Jim and Mollie Perry in Nacogdoches, TX, and later moved to Galveston in 1961. After 35 years of dedicated service she retired from UTMB. She was a faithful member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church for 50 plus years, joining under the leadership of the late Rev. E.L. Gates and will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, seven brothers and five sisters.
She leaves cherish memories with her two sons, Leo Sparks, Jr. and Leo Sparks; two daughters, Lizzie Dee Sparks and Yvonne Bickham; loving and caring granddaughter, Angela Bickham; grandchildren, Jerome, Bernard, Leon , Joseph, Renada, and Reginald; nine great grandchildren; and sister, Alena Maxie of Nacogdoches, TX; host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 10 AM followed by funeral service at 11 AM at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Card and flowers may be sent to Fields-Johnson, 3828 Avenue O, Galveston, TX.
Sign her guestbook at www.fieldsjohnson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.