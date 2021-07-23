GALVESTON —
Newton Hill Freeman, 95, of Galveston, TX passed away peacefully July 20, 2021 in Round Rock, TX.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hillary and Lillian McIlvane Freeman of Atmore, Alabama; wife, Josephine Anselmo Freeman of Galveston, TX, infant daughter, Deborah Ann Freeman; and siblings Iris, Sudie Mae, Gladys, Erie, Jack, Voncile, Marvin, Mary, and Cecil.
He is survived by his sons, Randall and daughter-in-law Rebecca; Robert and daughter-in-law Stacy; daughter, Michele Freeman and partner Shaun Smith; as well as grandchildren Kinley, Kamdyn, and Kaden Freeman.
Born and raised in Atmore, Alabama in 1926, Newton quit school in the 8th grade to help work the family farm, eventually taking a job with his brother, Jack, at the shipyard in Mobile, Alabama. At the age of 17, Newton joined the United States Navy with his brother Marvin, where he served his country for 3.5 years. He was a proud Navy veteran who often talked about WWII and the atomic bomb testing that he witnessed in the South Pacific.
In 1950, Newton and his nephew, Harold Mooney, moved to Galveston, TX where jobs were plentiful and the pay was better. He initially worked in a nail factory before getting a job as a 7-UP driver. It was through this work experience and a wedding that both of them participated in that he met the love of his life, Josephine. Little did Josephine know that Newton was the soda delivery driver for her sister, Frances Wilkinson, at her store located at 12thand Strand. A romance ensued and in 1955 wedding bells rang and they married at Sacred Heart Church in Galveston. They purchased their first home at 1015 Ave C in Galveston and decided to start a family. In 1964, due to a hospital buy out, they purchased land and built a house located at 8th and Sealy, which Newton, a carpenter by trade at the time, built with his own hands. For several decades, this house, which still stands today, was the main gathering place for many family members including those from the Freemans, Wilkinson, Borsellino and Anselmo families.
Newton was known for his good nature, giving spirit, and his ability to sing and play his guitar at the drop of a hat. He loved watching old western shows and was a big fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Houston Astros and Texans sports teams. He also loved maintaining his Galveston and Santa Fe properties where he planted gardens and cut grass and loved visiting and hanging out with his nephew, Jerome Borsellino, and brother-in-law, Kelly Anselmo.
Newton’s family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 pm, Thursday, July 29, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will begin at 6:00 pm. Afterward, family and friends are welcome to a dinner celebration at the Freeman’s house where food and drinks will be provided.
A funeral service will begin at 10:00 am, Friday, July 30, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home with burial following at Alta Loma Cemetery.
The family would like to thank The Court at Round Rock Assisted living center as well as the Rainer Hospice care team. Newton was well-liked by the people who cared for him during his 2 years in Round Rock, TX.
Pallbearers will be Covy, Toby and Matt Wilkinson, Donald, and Donald Jr. Borsellino, Charles Anselmo and Kaden Freeman. Honorary Pallbearers will be Paul and Jerome Borsellino, Lamar Wilkinson and Jerome Anselmo. Special guest, Cynthia Wilkinson, niece, and John Scheschuk, great nephew, will assist with the Celebration of Life/Funeral Ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the American Heart Association, the American Cancer Society, or the charity of your choice.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Newton’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
