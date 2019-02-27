Joseph F. Dunten closed his lifeboat on February 19, 2019. He was born on the 25th of August 1923 to Walter H. Dunten and Mary Mosso Dunten in Hitchcock, Texas.
Joe was preceded in death by his father and mother, first wife Norma J. Norman Dunten, oldest daughter Diana Jean Dunten, brother Wilbur H. Dunten, sisters Pauline Dunten Bock, Alice Dunten Delesandri, and daughter-in-law Yvonna Caddell Dunten.
He is survived by present wife Dolores Quevedo Schlitzberger Dunten, son Darrell J. Dunten and wife Deanna Lynn, Daughter Nancy Dunten Sullivan and husband Robert Sullivan, Daughter Susan A Dunten and husband Kim Mcgraw, three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A big thank you goes out to Dolores's daughter Nanette Jay and son John Schlitzberger for helping in Joe's transition at the end of his journey.
Arrangements for Joe's burial are pending at the Hayes Funeral Home. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas.
More information will be updated at: www.hayesfuneralhome.com/notices/Joseph-Dunten
