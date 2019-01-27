Gonzalez
A Funeral Mass for Florentino "Tino" Gonzalez will be held today at 10:00am at St. Patrick Catholic Church with burial to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Franks
Funeral services for Jerry Garland Franks will be held today at 11:00am at James Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque. Entombment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery, Hitchcock, TX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.