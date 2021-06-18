Milton Flick

Milton Jesse Flick, 77, died on June 15, 2021 at MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas. He was born a proud second generation BOI to Clarence and Dorise Flick on November 25, 1943 in Galveston, Texas. Milton graduated from Ball High School in 1961; North Texas State University (mathematics); and The University of Texas Law School (JD) at age 22. He was a practicing attorney in Houston for over 50 years.
Milton had a wide range of interests including sailing (earning the dubious nickname of Captain Bligh); country & western dancing; photography; genealogy; traveling the back roads and was a history buff. He read voraciously thorough out his life. It was his love of dancing, however, that led him to meet his beloved wife, Florine Cook at a dance event. They recently celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary.
Milton is survived by his wife, Flo, her children Cari Olson, Chad Cook, and Kim Kesner, and their families; his daughter, Paige Flick Begley, her husband Dominic and their children, Payton and Jameson; by his brothers Ted and Paul and their families, nieces and nephews, law colleagues and many friends.
Visitation is set for Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of First United Methodist Church of, Missouri City Texas, 3900 Lexington Blvd., Missouri City, Texas. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Pallbearers are Bruce Bornefeld, Jack Withem, Albert Vaiani III, Dominic Begley, Chad Cook, Edward Flick, and Stephen Flick. Burial will be at a family ceremony at the Center Grove Cemetery in Livingston, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorials be directed to Second Mile Mission Center, 1135 Highway 90A, Missouri City, Texas 77489.
