Ronald Anthony Maceo

His father, Rosario “Slick” Maceo, founder of Maceo Spice and the former Maceo Seafood Company, was the son of Frank T. Maceo, the double-cousin and business partner of Salvatore “Sam” and Rosario “Rose” Maceo. Although Sam and Rose are historically known for their luxury dinner clubs like the world-famous Balinese Room, the Maceo family were defined during their time as staunch advocates of their community, generous employers and philanthropists, and enthusiastic promoters of all Galveston businesses.
Ronald Maceo exemplified those family traditions, and together with his daughter and business partner Concetta Maceo-Sims, he grew Maceo Spice into a cornerstone of the Galveston community. Ronnie effortlessly combined his keen business sense with warmth and creativity, lovingly curating an authentic and unique business concept that transports visitors to another time and place while making them feel right at home. With his trademark smile, heartfelt handshake, and easy conversation, Ronnie was a loyal islander dedicated to advancing community issues and organizations, promoting other small businesses, and helping countless local restaurants develop their own signature flavors. He was an active and founding member of the Coconut Grove Bunch and the Galveston Restaurant Association and enjoyed traveling to Costa Rica. He loved holidays and festivals at home, but more than anything, he loved feeding people good food. He is said to have been more interested in filling bellies than filling the cash register.
Ronald is survived by son Frank T. Maceo, daughter Concetta Maceo-Sims (Destin Sims), granddaughter Precely Rose Sims, sister Olivia Maceo Weekly, nieces and nephews Stratton R. Weekley (Wendi), Michael McShane Jr, Ryan Weekley (Helen), Cassidy Witt (Randy), Corrie Prestridge (Steven), and numerous great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Thomas F. Maceo and Rosario S. Maceo Jr, and cousin Father Frank Fabj.
Ronnie’s family would like to give special thanks to Bobo Conde and Jinny Sumrall for their recent support.
Ronnie’s family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 pm, Thursday, November 17, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. Visitation will also be held Friday, November 18, at Sacred Heart Church beginning at 8:30 am with a rosary at 9:30 am. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock. Attendees are encouraged to wear Hawaiian Shirts or other casual attire. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to liver transplant programs or the Shriner’s Calling Home for Christmas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.