The family of Keia Brionne Manning invites all of our family and friends to join us as we celebrate the Love and Legacy of her life.
Services will be held Saturday, September 1, 2018, at Gtr. St Matthews Baptist Church (6333 Hwy 6) with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. followed by service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor William Randall, Jr., host pastor and Rev. Kerry W. Tillmon officiating.
She is survived by her mother: SonJette White; father: Keith Manning (Denisha); her sister: Shaniquia Manning; her brother: Chaz Manning; her siblings: Rodney, Jr. and Rodniquia Billingsley and Jordan Williams; her grandparents: Richard (Papa) and Diana (Granny) Fielder, Dorothy Manning, and Erma Gibson; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, other relative and friends.
See her webpage and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
