GALVESTON — Susan Lee Rhame Schultz passed away at home on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the age of 67. She was born at St. Mary's Hospital in Galveston on July 27, 1953, to Emma Kovacevich Rhame and Rudolph Rance Rhame. Susan attended Galveston public schools and graduated from Ball High in 1971. She went on to attend U of H Clear Lake, where she received her BA in 1977. After graduation, she was employed by Brown & Root for almost 10 years. Although Susan loved her job at Brown & Root, she had a calling to teach. She returned to U of H Clear Lake and received her Master's in Education in 1988. A soon as she graduated, she was recruited by GISD and taught Social Studies for over 30 years. After retiring, Susan returned to GISD classrooms as a substitute for three years until her health began to fail.
Susan attended Ball High with Cornel Lee Schultz but over the years lost contact. In 1999, Cornel and Susan reconnected and were married in 2005. Not only did she become Cornel's wife, she became stepmother to his two daughters, Misty Lynn Coles (Garcia) and Linda Marie Miranda (Eddie).
Susan's true joy and passion were her grandchildren, Samantha Nicole Ojeda, Dylan Matthew Coles, Amanda Lynn Coles, Jackie Marie Miranda, and Jamie Lee Coles. To them she was known as Mimi.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Emma Kovacevich Rhame and Rudolph Rance Rhame; and brother, Rudolph Rance Rhame, Jr. She is survived by her spouse, Cornel Lee Schultz; sister, Sharon Hansen; brother, Ronald Rhame; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, great nieces, and great nephews.
Susan's family will receive visitors beginning at 11:00 am, Tuesday, July 20, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 12:00 noon with burial following at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock. A meal and fellowship will follow the burial at First Lutheran Church, 2415 Winnie, in Galveston.
A very special thanks to cousin, Mary Margaret Abell, for calling Susan every day and showing Susan her love and support. Susan looked forward to her calls, and they were the highlights of her day.
When asked what she would like to leave behind as her legacy, Susan replied, "No matter what, always put your family first."
Pallbearers will be Eddie Miranda, David Schultz, Trey Garza, Russell Hansen, Rudolph Rance Rhame III, and Ryan Shaffer.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Susan's page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
