Tamara Renee Prissy James

TEXAS CITY —
Prissy will be sadly missed by her family and many friends. She was very attentive, alert and observant.
Tamara is survived by her mother, Rhonda James, father, Joseph James (Amanda), grandfather Charles James, one brother Joseph James Jr., five sisters: Monique James, Chassidy Cook, Danielle Jones, LaPortia and Breanne, two nephews: Joseph James III, Jordan James, one niece Janay Jones.
Due social distancing services will be held Via Zoom at 1pm on June 26, 2021. Contact Rhonda 409-933-0321 if you would like to attend.
