HITCHCOCK — Mrs. Holly Lynn Rygaard passed from this life Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Hitchcock.
Born June 17, 1971 in Fort Worth, Mrs. Rygaard had been a resident of Hitchcock for the past 30 years. She had worked at UTMB in Galveston for 17 years, with 7 of those years as a registered nurse. Holly attended Hitchcock First Baptist Church and enjoyed painting, crocheting, doing crafts and working on puzzles, but her favorite thing was to spend time with her family, friends and especially her “3 boys”, and 2 nieces, Emily and Kaitlyn.
She was preceded in death by her fathers, Kenneth Earl Kendall and Jack Weaver; grandmother, Sue Peck; cousin, Jamie Carlson; aunt, Mickey Baird.
Survivors include her loving husband of 30 years, Kevin Rygaard; mother, Shirley Kendall; parents-in-law, Martin and Carol Rygaard; sons, Austin “Bubba” Rygaard and fiancé, Lauren Nolte, Blake “Riley” Rygaard and girlfriend, Taylor Houp; brother, Jason Kendall; sister, Amanda Ousley and husband, Bryan; nieces, Emily and Kaitlyn Ousley; lifelong friends, Eddie and Ginger Hicks.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Chad Overton officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Bubba Rygaard, Riley Rygaard, Cary Rygaard, David Connor, Martin Connor, Eddie Hicks, Bryan Ousley and Jason Kendall. Honorary bearers will be Scott Flemming and Brady Rygaard.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 — 8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Holly’s name to Spondylitis Association of America. spondylitis.org/get-involved/give-in-honor-or-memory
