Williamson
Services for Betty Williamson will be held today at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, followed by a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. and entombment at Calvary Cemetery under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Smith
Services for Chester Lee Smith, Sr. will be held today at Potters House, 3500 Gulf Freeway in La Marque, at 7 p.m. under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.
