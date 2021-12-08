Carol J. Nash

DICKINSON — Carol Nash, 74, of Dickinson, passed away Friday, December 3, 2021 at Houston HCA (Clear Lake Regional) Hospital in Webster, TX. She was born January 19, 1947 in Galveston, TX to Rose and Harold Hanson. Carol attended Catholic grade school and public high school in Galveston. She then went on to a very successful career at NASA from where she retired at an early age to enjoy her retirement with her loving husband John Earl Nash. They so loved traveling on many a cruise ship along with flying to the Far East. They also loved being in New York City for New Year’s Eve to celebrate the bringing in of a new year. Other traveling adventures made over the years were to Biloxi, New Orleans, Lake Charles and Las Vegas. Carol very much enjoyed family and you could always find her and John over Roy and Maureen Napoli’s house on Christmas Eve enjoying food, fellowship and family and to welcome Santa handing out presents to everyone.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Rose and Harold Hanson and her husband John Nash of over 50 years. Carol is survived by her Godchild, Quinten Crow and father Gene, very close friends, Rafella Gonzales and daughter Jovon, whom Carol cared for dearly as if she were her own, Myra Goodman, George Parsons, Janet Strohmeyer and several cousins. Although having no children of her own, Carol very much provided a mother’s love to both Quinten and Jovon.
Carol’s family will receive visitors beginning at 10:00 am, Friday, December 10, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 11:30 am with burial following at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock.
The family would like to give a very special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff of both 5 East and 5 West at Clear Lake Regional Hospital and express much gratitude for the very dignified care provided to her by A-MED Community Hospice of Texas City.
