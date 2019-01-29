Garcia
Funeral services for Mary Garcia will be held at 11 a.m. at The Vineyard Church in Stafford TX under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Farroux
A Memorial Life Celebration for Henry Farroux will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the chapel of Forest Park East Funeral Home.
Neal
Funeral services for Lance Neal will be held at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Fayette Memorial Funeral Home in La Grange, TX.
