TEXAS CITY —
John Allen Branstetter was called home to heaven August 24, 2021. He was 84 years old. Born on August 3rd, 1937, in Gillette, Arkansas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Hubert Branstetter and Helen Peters Branstetter, his stepmother Estelle Branstetter, and his sister, Mary Branstetter Gee.
He is survived by his wife, Delores Holcomb Branstetter, and six children: Laura Branstetter Gee and her husband John, Sheiron Branstetter White and her husband Steve, Todd Ricks and his wife Christi, Jay Branstetter and his wife Ann, Libby Branstetter Hayes and her husband Sean, and John Timothy Branstetter, his brother, Teddy Oliver Branstetter and his wife Judy, along with numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A graduate of Hamburg High School in 1955, he studied chemical engineering at the University of Arkansas at Monticello and was a veteran of the Korean War, where he was a radio repairman in the USAF. In 1983, he moved his family to Houston, Texas area, finally settling in Texas City. He was a man of God and lived his life according to the teachings of Jesus Christ. As a Lymphoma cancer survivor, he credited his miraculous healing to his unwavering faith in God. Family was the focal point of his life. He loved his wife and children unconditionally and always wanted to be where they were.
He loved the game of basketball and played regularly for years at the Nessler Center. He was a basketball referee and was in a bowling league. Although, his favorite pastime was being an avid card shark until his last days.
He was a mentor, minister, and volunteered many years as a Sunday school teacher.
Memorial service will be Saturday, August 28th, 2021, at 1pm at The Fellowship, 2222 TX-146 in Texas City. In lieu of flowers, please Donate in Memory (no pun intended) to the Dementia Society of America, www.dementiasociety.org.
