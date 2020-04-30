Micheline J. Zinante, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She was born July 19, 1935 in Chatteraullt, France and resided in Dickinson, Texas.
She was raised under the German regime in World War II, and later graduated High School, with 2 years of college in 1951 from the Académie De Poitiers in Vienne, France.
Over the years she enjoyed Arts & Crafts, Gardening, and reading her books. She worked at J.C. Penney’s in Texas City for 20 years among other jobs, and retired from Ridgway Printing in Chocolate Bayou in 1979. She was a member of the Good Shepherd Church in League City.
She was preceded in death by her parents Georges and Yvonne Martiniere, her first husband Elray Alexander, her second husband Pete Zinante, daughter Carol Ann Alexander, daughter-in-law Karen Alexander, granddaughter Christina Alexander, grandson Cameron Anonsen, and great grandson Jasper Jensen. Also, she is the last to pass of her six brothers, and one sister.
She is survived by her sons; A.J. Alexander (Linda), Philip Alexander (Debi), daughters; Kathy Alexander (Brian), Rebecca Langley (Ricky), and Laurie Anonsen (Rick).
Also, grandsons; Christopher Garza, Justin Jensen, Matthew Jensen, Ricky Anonson, Kevin Anonsen, Eric Korhonen, Bryan Korhonen, granddaughters; Lisa Lopez, Heather Rosin, Jennifer Pena, Tabitha Roberts, Megan Robertson, and also has 18 great-grandchildren.
Her wishes were to be cremated, and there will be a Memorial at a later date that will be announced. In lieu of flowers she asks that donations be made to the Scleroderma Foundation (Blue-Bonnet), in her late husband name, Pete Zinante.
